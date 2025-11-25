Rare earth rush: Defense Metals secures key allies

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; US-OTCQB: DFMTF) actively recognized the ongoing support from the federal government and the McLeod Lake Indian Band (MLIB) for its Wicheeda rare earth project. The project is located about 80 km northeast of Prince George, B.C.

During the week of November 20, 2025, Defense Metals CEO Mark Tory and MLIB Chief Harley Chingee met with Canadian Government officials in Ottawa. With Chief Chingee's strong endorsement on behalf of MLIB and the project's merits and urgency, the Canadian government reaffirmed its support for Defense Metals to proceed with its permitting and development strategy.

The Wicheeda project aimed to contribute significantly to the domestic supply of rare earth elements, crucial for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and national security technologies. The company completed a positive preliminary feasibility study (PFS) in 2025.

"We greatly appreciate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening Canada's critical minerals ecosystem, which helps create the conditions necessary for responsible development and long-term economic opportunities," Mark Tory, CEO of Defense Metals, stated. "Our partnership with the McLeod Lake Indian Band is central to the responsible advancement of the Wicheeda Project and we immensely value McLeod Lake Indian Band's leadership, their stewardship perspective, and their commitment to building transparent, mutually beneficial pathways for development."

"The Wicheeda project has the potential to create meaningful economic opportunities for our people while respecting our land and values," Chief Harley Chingee said. "We are very excited to see this project reach its potential with our support and look forward to continued dialogue and partnership as the project progresses."

For further information, please visit www.DefenseMetals.com