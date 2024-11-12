Finlay Minerals reports 2024 field work on its PIL property by Cascadia Minerals 

Finlay Minerals (TSXV: FYL; OTCQB: FYMNF) has released results of the 2024 drilling and surface exploration work on the PIL property. Cascadia Minerals is conducting the work under option to earn a 70% interest. The PIL property is in the heart of the Toodoggone mining district of British Columbia and contains several mineralization types including epithermal gold-silver, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum and skarn gold.

Cascadia completed two diamond drill holes totaling 1,759 metres at the PIL South target and a property-wide prospecting program evaluating under explored areas. Drilling at PIL South returned broad intervals of low-grade copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and zinc mineralization, with copper-gold grades increasing towards the bottom of both holes suggesting that the drill holes are distal to a porphyry source.



PILS-24-006 returned 162.00 m of 0.10% copper with 0.05 g/t gold, 7 g/t silver, and 0.18% zinc from 749.00 metres, including 1.65 metres of 1.34% copper with 0.63 g/t gold and 195 g/t silver.



Prospecting identified the Zeus target: a new high-grade copper-gold zone across a 400 x 300 metres area and a 100-metre vertical extent; highlight vein samples from Zeus include 12.25% copper with 0.26 g/t gold and 329 g/t silver and 7.13% copper with 0.29 g/t gold and 247 g/t silver.



Prospecting at the undrilled Ben showing, 2.5 km north-west of Zeus, identified a new 300-metre-long zone of copper-silver mineralization, with a highlight sample returning 10.90% copper with 39.50 g/t gold and 2,680 g/t silver from outcrop.



Prospecting on a ridge-top 500 metres east of the Atlas target returned high-grade mineralization over 100 metres, including 5.64% copper, 0.11 g/t gold and 337 g/t silver.



Finlay Minerals reports that Cascadia has met the year three exploration work requirements and the PIL option agreement remains in good standing.

More information is posted on www.FinlayMinerals.com