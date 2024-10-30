First Cat 793 XE truck commissioned at Newmont’s mine in Colorado

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 30, 2024 At 1:17 pm
A battery-electric version of the Cat 973 truck is the first such truck ordered for Newmont’s Cripple Creek and Victor mine in Colorado. Credit: Caterpillar

Newmont announced yesterday the commissioning of its first battery-electric large mining truck at the Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Teller County, Colorado. The vehicle, dubbed the Early Learner Cat 793 XE, is an important milestone for Newmont, made possible through its strategic alliance with Caterpillar.

"The arrival of the Early Learner Cat 793 XE underscores our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our business,” said Natascha Viljoen, COO at Newmont. "As we look toward the future, our focus remains on creating a safer and more productive mining environment and this battery-electric large mining truck is one more step we are taking to further advance our safety and sustainability commitments.”

Currently, surface and underground diesel-powered machines are responsible for a significant portion of Newmont’s carbon emissions. Introducing innovative solutions like the Early Learner 793 XE at the mine site level demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment towards reducing emissions.

“As the mining industry navigates the energy transition, we know a diverse set of solutions will be required for our customers to achieve their operational and sustainability objectives,” said Denise Johnson, group president of resource industries at Caterpillar. “We are excited about our collaboration with Newmont and working with them to truly understand the implementation and impact of the Early Learner 793 XE at CC&V.”

Newmont and Caterpillar are focused on validating and testing the Early Learner 793 XE. These efforts will provide insights into how mining operations can incorporate battery-electric trucks, setting a new standard for the industry.

To learn more about Newmont’s strategic alliance with CAT click here.

