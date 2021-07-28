First Cobalt, Timiskaming First Nation, partner on wild plant study

First Cobalt (TSXV: FCC), which is advancing its cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont., towards commissioning in late 2022, has joined forces with Timiskaming First Nation on a study of regional medicinal plants and mushrooms.

The two-year study will assess the historic effects of settlement, logging, mining and industrial practices on the ecosystem of the Cobalt district.

Samples will be collected and analyzed to identify existing heavy metals content and other potential contaminants of concern.

The study will support the Wild Basket initiative, started in 2019 to create a sustainable business harvesting and selling wild plants on Timiskaming First Nation territory.

The First Nation will contribute traditional ecological knowledge and environmental monitoring expertise towards the work, while First Cobalt will provide financial support and expertise in metals and remediation.

The First Cobalt refinery is located on Timiskaming First Nation Anishinaabe territory.

