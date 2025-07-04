First Mining and First Nation partner on Springpole Gold

Mishkeegogamang First Nation and First Mining Gold have signed a long-term agreement for the Springpole gold project in northwestern Ontario. The partnership ensures collaborative development while respecting the environment and delivering direct benefits to the First Nation.

First Mining is advancing the Springpole and Duparquet gold projects, two of Canada's largest gold resources, with Mishkeegogamang being a signatory to the James Bay Treaty No. 9.

Merle Loon, Chief of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, stated: "This agreement is the result of a five-year process of technical review, traditional knowledge study and relationship building with First Mining. The agreement ensures that Mishkeegogamang's interests will be represented in the development and operation of the Springpole project and will deliver long term value by creating concrete opportunities for our community and our members. Together with First Mining, we are shaping the direction of a modern and long-term collaboration that is in keeping with our values."

Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated: "I would like to thank the Mishkeegogamang community and their leadership for the many years of hard work that they have put into information sharing, understanding and helping us shape and improve the plans for Springpole. This modern agreement provides clear avenues for Mishkeegogamang's participation in the development and operation of the project from an environmental, cultural, economic and business opportunities perspective. We thank the leadership of Mishkeegogmang for their openness, collaboration and trust and look forward to continuing to advance the Project as long-term partners."

In 2021, Mishkeegogamang and First Mining signed a process agreement that paved the way for the LTRA, developed through community consultations to address the First Nation's interests and concerns. The LTRA outlines Mishkeegogamang's active roles in environmental management, monitoring, and adaptive strategies for the project. It also guarantees opportunities for training, employment, and business initiatives during the mine’s construction and operation while incorporating cultural safety and recognizing Anishnaabe traditions. Additionally, the agreement specifies equitable sharing of financial benefits from the Springpole Project.

More information is posted on www.FirstMiningGold.com and www.Mishkeegogamang.ca.