First Mining confirms mineralization expansion opportunity at Springpole gold project

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF) announced final drilling results from the 2024 east extension phase 1 diamond drilling program at its Springpole gold project located in northwestern Ontario. In the fall of 2024, First Mining completed a five-hole, 2,293 metres exploration drilling campaign targeting resource growth opportunities with continuity towards the east of the main Springpole project mineral resource.

The company reported highlights from the east extension phase 1 drilling campaign include drill holes SP24-011, SP24-009, and previously reported SP24-007, all of which returned favourable gold and silver grades that are representative of the established resource grade profile. The most northerly hole of the program, SP24-011, returned two broad mineralization intervals including 0.75 g/t gold and 3.30 g/t silver over 134.2 metres, and 0.67 g/t gold and 12.79 g/t silver over 105.4 metres. These results confirm an opportunity for direct mineralization expansion in continuity to the current open pit profile which remains open for further exploration.

Drilling teams successfully returned significant widths of continuous mineralization in an underexplored area of the Springpole project. The company highlighted significant upside potential to further extend mineralization with continuity. First Mining will be able to reclassify material currently classified as "waste" into "ore" in the proposed run of mine pit design. This could potentially reduce the strip ratio and increase processed ore tonnes.

Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated: "Our advancements continue to demonstrate the Springpole project as a robust gold and silver resource development opportunity within an important mining region of Ontario. The results from the east extension are especially encouraging as they demonstrate the presence of additional gold and silver mineralization inside the existing mine footprint, potentially converting waste to ore. As we continue to advance through the environmental assessment process, we believe that the Springpole Project will be a major economic and sustainable infrastructure driver for Northwestern Ontario communities."

The company’s upcoming exploration activities will be centred around integrating the latest drill hole results into an updated 3D model. It will also focus on delineating further plans to unlock opportunities for the east extension target as well as near open pit brownfields exploration. The east extension target is located at the southeastern boundary of the current mineral resource and proposed open pit wall design.

