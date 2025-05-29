First Mining expands target zones at Duparquet gold project

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF) has revealed initial drilling results from its 2025 drilling program at the Duparquet gold project, located in Quebec's Abitibi region. The company launched its 2025 drilling program in March, directing one drill rig at the Miroir discovery and adding a second rig in April to boost progress and achieve approximately 18,000 metres of drilling during the campaign.

The company has prioritized the newly discovered Miroir target as an “excellent expansion opportunity,” focusing its strategy on further outlining the near-surface mineralization footprint. Initial drill holes have evaluated a zone extending about one hundred metres along strike from the initial discovery hole DUP24-048.

First Mining Gold has reported multiple substantial gold intercepts from this drilling, which confirm and expand the known mineralization extent at Miroir. Drill hole DUP25-052 intercepted 2.77 g/t gold over 11.1 metres, including 4.36 g/t gold over 6.5 metres, while drill hole DUP25-054 revealed 1.41 g/t gold over 11.9 metres, including 2.52 g/t gold over 5.25 metres. These results highlight promising grade and widths of gold mineralization within the shallow target, which remains open for further exploration.

Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, said: "Our exploration drilling continues to demonstrate significant resource growth potential by delineating new discovery zones as well as demonstrating the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth within underexplored areas of the Duparquet gold project. The confirmation of the continuity of near-surface mineralization in the Valentre and Miroir areas demonstrates that this well-established resource, already one of the largest in Quebec, can continue to grow. Duparquet is emerging as one of the largest gold development projects in Quebec and we are continuing to advance it through the development process."

The company said exploration activities are ongoing at the Duparquet project with two drill rigs actively advancing at key resource growth targets through to the fall. Regional field campaigns will be commencing at the end of May 2025 with a focus on target generation across favourable lithologies and structures.

The Duparquet project currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant gold resource of 3.44 million ounces in the measured and indicated category, grading 1.55 g/t gold, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t gold. First Mining also completed a preliminary economic assessment on the project in 2023.

More information is posted on www.FirstMiningGold.com.