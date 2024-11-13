First Mining Gold announces independent geotechnical and tailings review for Springpole project 

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF) has announced an independent geotechnical and tailings review board (IGTRB) has been established for the Springpole gold project. The company is advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole gold project in northwestern Ontario and the Duparquet gold project in Quebec. First Mining established the IGTRB with the objective of providing independent expert advice on key engineering components including the project's co-disposal facility (CDF) for tailings and mine rock management.

The review board development process was initiated in 2023 and formalized in 2024 with the meeting to review the updated pre-feasibility study design for the CDF. The IGTRB is composed of three independent and recognized world-class experts, each with over 40 years of experience.



The board reviewed all design materials produced to date by the engineering team and the responses addressing their review questions and comments. Members noted their support for the design advancements made since the pre-feasibility study, that the work completed to date meets their expectations, and they further highlighted the favourable geotechnical foundation conditions at the CDF location. The board will remain an important component of the project during the life of the mine, informing all aspects of the CDF from detailed engineering, construction, and operations.

First Mining also owns the Cameron gold project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow gold project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.) and the Hope Brook gold project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold.).

