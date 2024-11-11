First Mining Gold releases third quarter results, highlights First Nation and new mineralization

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF) has reported on its third quarter financial and operational results, highlighting procedural milestones at its Springpole project, new First Nation agreements, as well as newly discovered gold mineralization occurrences. First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada: the Springpole Gold project in northwestern Ontario and the Duparquet Gold project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region.

On Nov. 5, 2024, the company announced that it submitted the final environmental impact statement / environmental assessment for the Springpole project. The final EIS/EA submission marks a significant procedural milestone in the advance of the Springpole project and follows over two and a half years of consultation and engagement on the draft EIS/EA submitted in May 2022. The project is being assessed by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and by the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks under Ontario's Environmental Assessment Act.

On Oct. 31, 2024, First Mining Gold entered into a process agreement with Cat Lake First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation which provides important capacity support for the implementation of a community-based Anishinaabe-led impact assessment.

On Sept. 9, 2024, the company announced four newly discovered gold occurrences at the Challenger target, including channel sample results grading up to 6.53 g/t gold over 3 metres, and including grab samples grading up to 26.6 g/t, 20.3 g/t and 7.7 g/t gold. The new occurrences were identified during their summer follow up mapping program in the Challenger target area.

On Aug. 28, 2024, the Company announced further drilling results from the 2024 phase III diamond drilling program at Duparquet. These results further defined resource expansion opportunities at the Valentre target. The phase III program was completed in October 2024, comprising 24 holes over 9,564 metres, and assay results are in progress.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Keith Neumeyer, founding president and CEO of First Majestic Silver. First Mining also has active partnerships with operators advancing other Canadian projects including the Pickle Crow gold project (with FireFly Metals) and Hope Brook gold project (with Big Ridge Gold). In addition, First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold project in Ontario.