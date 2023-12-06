First Phosphate, Lithium Australia to develop North American lithium-iron-manganese plant

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; OTC: FRSPF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lithium Australia (ASX: LIT) for the potential development […]
By Marilyn Scales December 6, 2023 At 2:19 pm
Igneous anorthosite, the ore at First Phosphate’s L’Orignal project, is devoid of heavy metals and very low sulphur. Credit: First Phosphate

Topics

Regions

Tags

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; OTC: FRSPF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lithium Australia (ASX: LIT) for the potential development of a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in North America or Queensland, Australia.

The agreement provides for the advancement of development and funding discussions for a 250 to 500 t/y LFP/LMFP demonstration plant based on technology from Lithium Australia. The two companies would then create a joint venture for a full-scale commercial plant of 25,000 t/y. Offtake agreements will be pursued. The deal also covers purified phosphoric acid production by First Phosphate. The term of the MOU is for two years.

Lithium Australia operates Australia's market-leading battery recycler, produces LFP, and has developed a patented lithium extraction technology. The company’s recycling business and technologies provide diversification benefits to global supply chains.

First Phosphate holds over 1,500 km2 of royalty-free claims that the company is developing in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec. The properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

Learn more on www.FirstPhosphate.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 11 2023 - Dec 12 2023
Asia-Pacific Deep Sea Mining Summit 2023
Dec 11 2023 - Dec 12 2023
Direct Lithium Extraction 2023
Dec 13 2023 - Dec 14 2023
HYDROGEN FUEL CELL 2023
Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week

Related Posts