First Phosphate reports resources of phosphorous, iron, titanium in Quebec

First Phosphate (unlisted) shared the mineral resource numbers and results of metallurgical tests from its Lac à l’Orignal project near Saguenay, Que.

The indicated pit-constrained resource contains 15.8 million tonnes grading 5.18% phosphorous pentoxide (P 2 O 5 ), 4.23% titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), and 23.90% iron oxide (Fe 2 O 3 ). The pit-constrained inferred resource is 33.2 million tonnes at grades of 5.06% P 2 O 5 , 4.16% TiO 2 , and 23.90% Fe 2 O 3 .

“Today’s announcement is a landmark step towards completing First Phosphate’s six-phase development plan for the North American lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery industry,” said president Peter Kent. “… the first stage of our plan, which is to implement an open pit mine that is fully compliant with ESG standards and has the potential to produce high purity phosphate material that is necessary for the LFP battery industry.”

The phosphorus occurrence is associated with a well-defined oxide-apatite gabbronorite (OAGN) intrusion with a large anorthosite intrusive complex. Mineralization has been divided into the Main, HW (hanging wall), and FW (footwall zones).

Metallurgical tests have confirmed an anticipate apatite grade of at least 38% P 2 O 5 at over 90% recovery. The deposit contains very low levels of potentially hazardous substances such as arsenic, heavy metals, or radioactivity.

The flagship Lac à l’Orignal property is located approximately 110 km driving-distance north of town of Saguenay, which hosts daily flights to Montreal, a skilled industrial workforce, strong local infrastructure, and which is 30 km driving-distance from the deep sea port of Saguenay.

