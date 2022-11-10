Fission, Birch Narrows Dene sign agreement for Patterson Lake South

Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU; OTC: FCUUF) and the Birch Narrows Dene Nation have signed an engagement and capacity agreement that cover’s Fission’s potential new Patterson Lake South (PLS). The site is within the Birch Narrows ancestral lands.

The signatories will develop mutually acceptable processes to enhance information sharing, to facilitate Indigenous participation in project planning, assessment, environmental studies, and review activities. The two will work together to identify potential impacts of the project in Indigenous rights, culture, traditional and land resource use, the environment, and community interests. Together they will explore options to mitigate or avoid those impacts. Traditional knowledge will be used to enhance the project.

Funding for all these processes will be provided by Fission.

"Our priority is to ensure that the lands and waters are being protected. Consultation with our community must occur so that our members fully understand the Project before any development on our Ancestral Lands moves forward,” said Birch Narrows chief Johnathon Sylvestre.

“This agreement is an important milestone in the engagement process with Fission. It will allow our community members to learn about the PLS project and provide input. More importantly, it will allow Fission to learn about our community, our culture, our lands and our vision for the future.

“Protection of lands and waters is integral for Birch Narrows Dene Nation. With trust, collaboration, and communication we believe a sustainable relationship with industry is possible. This agreement gives our community the tools to make informed decisions in the best interest of our future generations," he concluded.

Fission recently drilled 43 metres at 19% uranium oxide, one of the best ever holes in the Triple R deposit at PLS.

