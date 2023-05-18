Fjordland pleased with Renzy graphite results in Quebec

Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) is pleased with results from a scoping level metallurgical evaluation of the graphite potential at its Renzy property northwest of Maniwaki, Que. The Renzy (aka Vulcain) project includes a historic nickel-copper mine.

Earlier this year, Fjordland sent core from Renzy to SGS Minerals Lakefield for testing to develop a preliminary understanding of the metallurgical response of the mineralization and to characterize the graphite concentrate in terms of flake size distribution and total carbon (Ct) grade of different size fractions.

After the third flotation test, the sixth cleaner concentrate grade was 95.6% Ct with a total carbon recovery of 94.2%. This high concentrate grade was achieved with polishing only, which suggests that the impurities are attached to the surface of the flakes rather intercalated. The flake size distributions of the sample classify the product as relatively coarse with 55% of the concentrate mass reporting to the +100 mesh size fractions. Only 5.1% of the total concentrate mass reported to the very small flake sizes of minus 325 mesh.

"I'm very encouraged by this early metallurgical testing on the graphite intercepts from our last drill program at Renzy. In order to decide whether further graphite work was warranted, we wanted to make sure that there was good potential for generating a high-grade concentrate. This now appears to be the case and we are looking at expanding the program along the 8-km long geophysical signature that's coincident with the graphitic drill intercepts," said Fjordland president James Tuer.

The Renzy base metal deposit was seen in an outcrop in 1955. A shallow open pit operated from 1969 to 1972. About 650,000 tonnes grading 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. The former mine has a non-43-101 compliant historical resource estimate including indicated resources of 51,000 tonnes 0.79% nickel and 0.72% copper and inferred resources of 280,000 tonnes at 0.82% nickel and 0.89% copper with a cut-off grade of 0.7 % nickel-equivalent.

