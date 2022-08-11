Fleet’s earth scanning technology successfully trialed at lithium project in Australia

Fleet Space Technologies has announced the successful completion of a trial using its proprietary ambient noise tomography (ANT) technology to faster and non-invasively find critical lithium deposits. The trial was commissioned by Australia’s newest lithium miner, Core Lithium, at its Finniss project in Australia's Northern Territory.

In a statement to the ASX on Aug. 1, 2022, Core Lithium described the results of the trial as “an outstanding success”, noting an excellent correlation with the pegmatite body interpreted from drilling to depths in excess of 500 metres and stating that a number of previously unknown targets have emerged – a major boost for exploration.

Core Lithium’s Finniss project will be Australia’s newest lithium producer on the Australian Securities Exchange, with first production targeted for the fourth quarter this year. As one of Australia's most capital efficient lithium projects, it has been awarded major project status by the Australian federal government.

The proposal between Fleet Space and Core Lithium outlined the subscription options for ExoSphere by Fleet. ExoSphere is a pioneering exploration technology that delivers detailed subsurface 3D velocity mapping using an array of Geodes, Fleet’s satellite-connected seismic sensors. The subscription included the rental of the Geodes, planning support, deployment support, and the real-time processing and delivery of any 3D shear velocity models.

Opportunity to revolutionize lithium exploration

Fleet’s ExoSphere technology has been created to answer the urgent global requirement to find a dramatically more sustainable, economically viable and faster route to finding critical mineral deposits. Since introducing ExoSphere technology to the market in early in 2022, Fleet has been engaged by the world’s leading exploration companies.

ExoSphere is Fleet’s pioneering exploration technology. It delivers detailed subsurface 3D mapping using an array of Geodes. These devices are so portable and lightweight they can be transported and placed by hand. The Geodes use edge computing to analyze ambient seismic noise which is sent by Fleet’s network of small satellites for processing. The data is rapidly processed in the cloud to deliver a 3D visualization of the area to support critical exploration decisions. This makes searching for key energy transition minerals faster, more sustainable, less expensive and more accurate.

"ExoSphere is supporting the world’s transition to more sustainable practices by speeding up vital mineral discoveries more than one hundred-fold. We are proud to enable this critical step in mining to provide better access to the resources we need to make a better future for humanity," stated Matt Pearson, co-founder of Fleet Space Technologies.

