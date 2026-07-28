Flexicon debuts low‑profile trough‑hopper conveyor

The system features a removable cleanout cap at the opposite end of the conveyor. Credit: Flexicon

Flexicon, a Pennsylvania-based bulk material handling solutions manufacturer, has launched its new flexible screw conveyor with trough hopper for rugged applications.

A flexible screw conveyor is a transport system that uses a rotating, self‑centring screw inside a flexible tube to move dry powders, granules and bulk materials. Material enters the system through an intake hopper located at the base of the tube.

The new trough hopper is 275 centimetres long with a 92-centimetre profile. This low-profile, elongated design is made to be placed beneath most storage vessels’ discharge points. It features a stainless-steel grate to prevent oversized particles from entering the conveyor. The hopper’s U-shaped channel exposes the flexible screws along its entire length, allowing for new material to enter the system at any point.

The company also said the hopper walls are equipped with ports designed to house level sensors. These sensors are used for real-time monitoring, allowing companies to monitor throughput and address issues like overflow or conveyor starvation before they lead to a system shutdown.

More product information is available online.