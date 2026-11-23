The conditioning, piercing and conveying system is designed for fast-paced environments. Credit: Flexicon

Flexicon, a Pennsylvania-based bulk material-handling solutions manufacturer, has introduced its new automated bulk bag conditioning, piercing and conveying system for fast-paced process environments.

The configuration takes bags filled with materials and places them on a powered roller conveyor. This conveyor feeds the bags one at a time into the Flexicon BLOCK-BUSTER bulk bag conditioner. The conditioner presses the sides of the bags, loosening the material inside. With conditioning complete, the bag is moved onto an accumulating conveyor, where photoelectric sensors frame and automatically re-activate the powered roller conveyor, positioning the next bag.

The conditioned bags are then removed with a forklift and positioned above the bulk bag piercer. As the bag is lowered, several blades penetrate the bottom of the bag, initiating the material discharge. A rubber seal minimizes spillage as the material is transferred into the flexible screw conveyor.

The company says this automated sequencing reduces idle time between cycles and maintains a steady flow of material through the system without “constant operator oversight.”

For more information, visit: https://flexicon.com/bulk-handling-equipment-and-systems/bulk-bag-filling-systems/