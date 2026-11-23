The Fabri-Valve PTB High-Pressure Slurry Valve. Credit: ITT

ITT Engineered Valves (NYSE: ITT) has introduced its Fabri-Valve PTB High-Pressure Slurry Valve, expanding its push-through valve portfolio.

The company says the new valve, which is primarily intended for mining and mineral processing, is designed to handle larger particle sizes and offers pressure capabilities up to 285 pounds per square inch.

“This product extension is the first step in our drive to offer a broad portfolio of ANSI class rated high-pressure push-through valves for the mining industry,” said Emill Melliz, Fabri-Valve’s global product manager. “Having an expanded portfolio of high-pressure push-through valves will help us strengthen our market positioning and will allow us to become more competitive in project pursuits by offering a full portfolio of engineered valve solutions.”

Additional features include:

Standard mounting configuration: ANSI 150 flange mounting pattern provides a familiar configuration commonly used across industrial valve applications.

Heavy-duty slurry handling: Push-through valve technology is designed to handle challenging slurries containing larger particles.

Expanded application range: In addition to mining and mineral processing, the valve also has applications in pulp and paper, power generation and agricultural chemical processing.

For more information, visit: https://valvemagazine.com/products/new-itt-push-through-slurry-valve-minimizes-downtime-in-heavy-applications/