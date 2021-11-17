Flooding disrupts Teck logistics

Canada’s largest diversified miner Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A; TSX: TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) says the unprecedented rain and flooding in British Columbia has […]
By Henry Lazenby November 17, 2021 At 2:36 pm
Image courtesy of Teck Resources

Canada’s largest diversified miner Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A; TSX: TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) says the unprecedented rain and flooding in British Columbia has disrupted the supply chain between west coast terminals and its BC-based operations.

Two days of torrential rain across BC caused major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail (TSX: CP) and Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), Canada’s two biggest rail companies.

The once-in-a-century weather phenomenon caused widespread landslides, severing the Lower Mainland access routes from the interior, and killing at least one person, according to Reuters.

Teck said in a statement it has implemented measures to mitigate the effect of the disruption, diverting some trains to Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert.

