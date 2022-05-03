FLSmidth to supply entire mill for Sabina’s Goose gold mine in Nunavut

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the full equipment and processing flowsheet, including ore leaching, for Sabina Gold & Silver’s Goose gold […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 3, 2022 At 2:44 pm
The Raptor cone crusher. Credit: FLSmidth

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the full equipment and processing flowsheet, including ore leaching, for Sabina Gold & Silver's Goose gold mine in the West Kitikmeot region of Nunavut.

The order is valued at approximately US$39 million and was booked in the second quarter of 2022. The equipment is due to be delivered in the middle of 2023, ahead of the mine start-up date in the first quarter of 2025.

FLSmidth will supply the jaw crusher, Raptor cone crushers, ball mill, VXP-stirred secondary mill and Krebs cyclones, pumps as well as screens, feeders and Knelson gravity concentrators. The order also includes equipment for pre-oxidation and leaching; carbon-in-pulp (CIP) extraction; absorption, desorption and refining (ADR); and detoxification.

In addition, Sabina is progressing contract negotiations with FLSmidth for commissioning support, operational readiness, site training, an optimized spare management strategy, as well as a performance guarantee for the process equipment.

“We are pleased to have these critical technologies procured with a vendor that has a proven track record for providing equipment and support to remote projects around the world,” Bruce McLeod, president and CEO of Sabina, said. “ We look forward to receiving this equipment for installation over the next two years and to working with FLSmidth as we advance to become a mid-tier gold producer.”

For more information, visit www.flsmidth.com.

