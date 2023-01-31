Fokus intersects 229.5 metres grading 1.03 g/t gold, at Galloway project, Que.

Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM; OTCQB:FKMCF) intersected 1.03 g/t gold over a hole length of 229.5 metres, including a 130.50 metre zone grading 1.41 g/t gold, which also included a 43.5 metre zone grading 2.04 g/t gold, at hole GA-22-63 at the Galloway project, near Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault, Que.

Three other holes drilled in the same area also intersected significant gold zones in the same geological context. GA-22-60 revealed a 24-metre zone grading 1.37 g/t gold followed by a second gold zone of 31.50 metres grading 1.31 g/t gold. Hole GA-22-61 graded 1.25 g/t gold over a width of 13.5 metres and hole GA-22-62 returned 40.50 metres grading 1.15 g/t gold.

These holes also intersected several other small gold zones throughout the drilling.

Fokus says the main objective of the four-hole 1,150 metre program from 2022, was to assess the continuity at depth of the RB zone. The results obtained from the entire program demonstrate this possibility.

Also consisting of four holes, a second drilling program of approximately 1,200 metres was started around Jan. 8 and will be completed in the next few days. Fokus says this one is designed to test the possible extension of the RB zone to the east as well as its further extension at depth.

"We are very pleased with these results, which suggest that the RB zone may extend to the surface. Although further drilling is required to confirm this hypothesis, this possibility is very promising. This would be even more interesting as it would open up other prospects for the GP zone adjacent to the RB zone," said Jean Rainville, president and CEO of Fokus.

