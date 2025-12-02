Foran’s tech edge accelerates remote drilling

Foran Mining (TSX: FOM; US-OTCQX: FMCXF), a Canadian company, adopted new technological tools to enhance its exploration program efficiency at McIlvenna Bay, an advanced copper, zinc, and precious metals projects under development.

In the winter of 2025, the company completed over 30,000 metres of drilling in a large-scale and logistically complex campaign, operating simultaneously in high-potential areas like the Tesla and Bridge zones. Facing the need for faster geological decisions based on higher-precision data, Foran integrated the on-site geochemical scanning tool Scan by Veracio (formerly known as TruScan) for the first time.

The company aimed to reduce the lag between drilling and geochemical analysis, traditionally a weeks-long process involving external laboratories. In accelerated exploration contexts like Foran's operations in Saskatchewan, this delay could affect drillhole planning and geological modeling quality.

"Truscan data allows us to make informed decisions on drilling, targeting and sampling and provides a good guide for what results can reasonably be expected from the laboratory once the laboratory data becomes available," Johan Krebs, Foran's principal orebody knowledge goologist at McIlvenna Bay, stated. "The availability of this data in almost real time aids significantly in speeding up the reporting and decision-making process leading to overall reduction of project costs if correctly applied. Another significant advantage to TruScan data is the continuous coverage when compared to traditional "spot sampling" geochemistry."

The incorporation of this technology allowed the technical team to determine in the field whether to extend or close a drill hole, optimize sample selection for laboratory analysis, and detect mineralized intervals not easily visible. They achieved this without increasing the geological team's size, significantly impacting work quality and overall campaign efficiency.

A notable achievement was the identification of a 52.6-metre intersection with an average grade of 2.54% copper equivalent in the Tesla zone, including sections reaching 4.65%. This represented the highest grade-thickness recorded in the project to date, analyzed even before full geological logging using data from Scan by Veracio.

Veracio highlighted the collaboration as a concrete example of applied innovation. He stated: "Working with Foran Mining has directly validated the impact of Scan by Veracio. Delivering reliable geochemical data in real time has enabled faster critical decisions, maximizing the value of every metre drilled."

The McIlvenna Bay experience pointed to a broader shift in mining exploration approaches in remote jurisdictions. As pressure increased to develop strategic projects with greater efficiency and lower uncertainty, immediate on-site data availability emerged as a key tool for operational optimization and mitigating early-stage development risks.

