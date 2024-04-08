Foremost confirms 1.09% Li2O across 10 metres at Zoro in Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT; NASDAQ: FMST) reported 25.9 metres of lithium mineralization, including 1.09% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 10 metres, at its Zoro property in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba.

Here are highlights from the two holes drilled in Dyke 1:

Hole FL 24-009: 1.03% Li 2 O over 8.0 metres starting at 233.0 metres and 1.52% Li 2 O over 5.0 metres starting at 234.0 metres.

O over 8.0 metres starting at 233.0 metres and Drill hole FL24-010: 1.09% Li 2 O over 9.9 metres starting at 77.6 metres and 1.34% Li 2 O over 5.4 metres beginning at 180.7 metres.

“We are very encouraged as we continue to expand the lithium mineralization on our maiden resource,” said Jason Barnard, president and CEO of Foremost Lithium. “Dyke 1 currently contains 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate which, when converted, would be able to manufacture roughly 400,000 car batteries to power electric vehicles.”

The company says these intersections reveal previously untested mineralization at depth in the Dyke 1 spodumene pegmatite. There is potential to expand the zone as drilling goes on. The extension of Dyke 1 to the southeast and at greater depths will continue.

Foremost Lithium issued an earlier inferred resource for Zoro in 2018. It includes 1.1 million tonnes grading 0.91% Li 2 O with a cut-off of 0.3% Li 2 O and metallurgical recovery of 90%. It covers Dyke 1, but since that time, Foremost has discovered a total of 16 spodumene pegmatite dykes which remain open for further drilling.

