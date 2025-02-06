Foresight Canada to introduce cleantech adoption platform later this year

Foresight Canada announced the formation of the cleantech adoption platform advisory board, a key initiative aimed at accelerating the deployment of vetted sustainable technologies across Canadian municipalities and organizations. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance to a cleantech adoption platform, which is set to launch later this year, ensuring Canadian innovators, and public and private sector leaders, can connect more effectively to drive measurable impact.

Joining the advisory board are individuals from across Canada, each bringing their unique expertise in CAP’s initial focus sectors: Built Environment, energy generation and storage, water tech, transportation, and waste management. These leaders were chosen because they understand the complexities of integrating cleantech solutions into industrial and municipal operations and will play a critical role in identifying and overcoming adoption barriers.

Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada, commented, “The cleantech adoption platform, guided by its advisory board, represents a major set of tools and resources with the potential to reshape Canada's economic landscape. By streamlining access to vetted technologies, we’re helping industries and municipalities reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay competitive in a low-carbon world. Connecting innovators with serious buyers will drive investment, accelerate commercialization, and strengthen Canada’s overall domestic market.”

Cleantech adoption faces two key challenges: Innovators need buyers, and buyers need streamlined access to proven solutions. Foresight Canada recognizes the urgency of fostering these connections to ensure that high impact cleantech innovations reach the market faster. The cleantech adoption platform serves as a centralized hub designed to simplify and de-risk solution sourcing for industrial and municipal buyers.

Buyers will gain access to a curated selection of ready-to-deploy cleantech solutions, commercial products, and completed pilots (TRL 8+). The platform provides a structured, data-backed approach to accelerating procurement and adoption.

The platform offers a holistic experience for both public and private sector byers, providing invaluable tools and resources to facilitate adoption, including: Comprehensive technology database of products and solutions with detailed specifications, case studies and success stories showcasing real-world impact, technology roadmaps and business cases to support procurement decisions, self-guided learning modules and peer-to-peer engagement for decision-makers, validated assessments, including LCAs, test results, and other evaluation tools.

Finally, the platform will offer matchmaking tools and support to streamline connections between buyers and innovators.

Listing a solution is entirely free for all cleantech ventures. The platform operates within a secure, gated environment, ensuring that solution details are visible only to serious buyers—helping innovators get their solutions into the hands of those ready to make a meaningful impact.

By bringing together a network of expert advisors and launching a dedicated platform, Foresight Canada is hoping to create a more efficient, transparent, and scalable pathway for cleantech adoption. This initiative will help public and private sectors identify and integrate high-impact sustainable solutions, while providing innovators with a direct route to commercialization. More information is posted on www.ForesightCac.com