Forge Resources reports visible gold and continued mineralization at Alotta

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG; OTCQB: FRGGF) has reported two occurrences of visible gold in ALT-25-009 and has confirmed continued porphyry-style mineralization, veining, and alteration in drill holes from phase 1 drilling of its 2025 Alotta program. The Alotta project lies in the southwestern portion of the Yukon.

Work teams have visually verified significant porphyry-style mineralization, veining, and alteration in drill holes ALT-25-009 and ALT-25-010 and continue drilling hole ALT-25-011. Phase 1 of the 2025 drill program aims to test several targets within a 4 km by 2 km area of anomalous soil geochemistry and geophysical anomalies.

Location of Alotta project. PHOTO: Forge Resources.

The company has consistently observed alteration and mineralization that align with a large porphyry system in all drill holes completed as part of the 2025 program. Workers observed visible gold in ALT-25-009 within two distinct polymetallic quartz-sulphide veins. At the Payoff zone, ALT-25-009 revealed numerous quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite, chalcopyrite) and polymetallic (pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite, sphalerite, and galena) veins. At the Severance zone, ALT-25-010 intersected porphyry-style veining, mineralization, and alteration that intensify at depth. Quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins commonly appear in ALT-25-010, along with narrow intervals containing quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias.

Lorne Warner of Forge Resources stated:"The presence of visible gold and the robust porphyry-style mineralization observed in multiple drill holes strongly supports the potential for significant resource development at the Alotta project, the increasing alteration and mineralization are promising indicators of a well-developed mineral system."

The Alotta project consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 ha in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east.

