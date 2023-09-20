Former Thierry mine yields 0.54% CuEq over 106 metres for Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals (TSXV: CCMI; OTCQB: RIINF) announced assays from the first two drill holes of a 2,600-metre program near the former […]
By Marilyn Scales September 20, 2023 At 2:04 pm
Drilling at the K1-1 deposit near the former Thierry copper mine. Credit: Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals (TSXV: CCMI; OTCQB: RIINF) announced assays from the first two drill holes of a 2,600-metre program near the former Thierry mine near Pickle Lake, Ont. Both holes intersected continuous sulphide mineralization from surface to more than 240 metres downhole. The holes were assayed for copper, nickel, palladium, and platinum.

Early highlights of the July 2023 program are as follows:

  • Hole CCM-23-51: 106 metres of 0.539% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 23.2 metres of 0.875 % CuEq, within 248 metres down the hole from surface, grading 0.438% CuEq.
  • Hole CCM-23-52: 31.2 metres of 0.677% CuEq and 22.8 metres of 0.670% CuEq within 243.9 metres down the hole from surface, grading at 0.382% CuEq.

The 2023 drill program focused on expanding the K1-1 deposit located about 3 km east of the past-producing Thierry mine. The deposit has a current inferred resource of 53.6 million tonnes grading 0.38% copper, 1.10% nickel, 1.7 g/t silver, 0.03 g/t gold, 0.05 g/t platinum, and 0.14 g/t palladium.

The Thierry underground copper mine was active from 1976 to 1982.

Learn more about Canadian Critical Minerals at the company’s website.

Comments

