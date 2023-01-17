FPX Nickel commences PFS on Baptiste

FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX; OTCQB:FPOCF) has commenced a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for the Baptiste nickel project, in central British Columbia.

The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the 2020 preliminary economic assessment. The PFS is expected to be completed in September 2023.

The PFS will present two strategic options, including base case and a secondary option.

In the case of base case: production of a high-grade awaruite concentrate (50-65% nickel) for direct feed to the stainless steel market, utilizing a simple and robust concentrator flowsheet that is only possible due to Baptiste's awaruite mineralization

The secondary option: further upgrading of the high-grade awaruite concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate and cobalt-rich products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain, utilizing moderate leaching conditions and standard hydrometallurgical unit operations.

"Since completion of the 2020 PEA, we have consistently applied a major company-style mindset to project development, and believe the PFS will confirm Baptiste as a peer-leading development-stage nickel project, highlighting its potential for large-scale, low-cost and low-carbon nickel production spanning multiple decades," said Martin Turenne, company president and CEO.

For more information, visit www.FPXnickel.com.