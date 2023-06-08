Franco-Nevada grows royalty on Marathon Gold’s Valentine project

Gold royalty and streaming company Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV; NYSE:FNV) is buying an additional 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on Marathon Gold's (TSX:MOZ) Valentine project for C$60 million.

The acquisition increases Franco-Nevada’s aggregate NSR on the gold project, located in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador, to 3%.

The Toronto-based firm has also has offered to purchase Marathon’s common shares comprising the entire back-end of a C$6.9 million (about US$5.2 million) non-brokered charity flow-through offering.

“Franco-Nevada has been a royalty holder since 2019, and we welcome their continuing strong support for the project,” Marathon Gold president and CEO, Matt Manson, said in the statement.

A feasibility study on the Valentine project in December outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation with an annual production of 195,000 oz. of gold for 12 years within a 14.3-year mine life.

Construction at the project, which comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 32-km system, began in October 2022.

Valentine is considered the largest undeveloped gold project in Atlantic Canada and is scheduled to begin production by the first quarter of 2025.

