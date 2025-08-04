Frontier advances lithium conversion facility with definitive feasibility study

Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL;OTCQX: LITOF) has commenced a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company's PAK lithium project now maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.



This project now operates with a partnership between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi (7.5%) The goal is help supply Canada with lithium for the energy sector. A 2025 mine and mill feasibility study (FS) , prepared by DRA shows that it may yield revenue of CA $932 million with a return of 17.9%. This study is now the second of its kind.

The company has awarded the project Fluor Canada. Fluor is now a top provider in management across different industries. Fluor Canada will take over and provide a technical report to Frontier. They will also provide to Frontier the technical studies that are helpful to the new business.

Trevor Walker, president and CEO of Frontier, said: "After a thorough evaluation process, we have selected Fluor based on their global and North American expertise in critical minerals development and their proven track record delivering large-scale lithium processing and refinery projects. Advancing this phase of the project is critical not only for Frontier, but for ensuring that we continue to build a successful made-in-Canada EV battery supply chain. We're confident in the lithium refining experience of our project team and excited to move forward into this next phase".

The company believes the DFS will help Frontier secure help from the federal and provincial sectors. The company previously mentioned this agreement on March 4, 2025. Frontier Lithium now hopes to have this completed within 18 months. The company plans to begin in Thunder Bay Ontario. The end goal is to produce approximately 20,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide salts annually.

This goal would improve about 500,000 battery productions a year.

