Frontier Lithium advances PAK project towards year-end prefeasibility

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL; OTC: LITOF) continues to cut long intervals of high-grade lithium in infill drilling on the Spark pegmatite at its PAK project near Red Lake, in northern Ontario. The current drill campaign is focused on upgrading inferred open-pittable resources at Spark as the company works towards a prefeasibility study later this year.

Highlights from the latest four holes reported include 357.5 metres grading 1.63% lithium oxide in hole DDH PL-060-22. That hole, which ended in spodumene-bearing pegmatite at a vertical depth of 345 metres, also hit an enriched tantalum-rubidium-tin zone, with 28 metres of 370 parts per million (ppm) Ta 2 O 5 , 0.62% Rb 2 O and 328 ppm SnO 2 from 84 metres depth.

Other highlights included 145 metres of pegmatite averaging 1.5% Li 2 O in hole DDH PL-059-22; 280.7 metres averaging 1.42% Li 2 O in hole DDH PL-061-22; and several 20 to 50 metre thick intervals grading between 1.42% and 2% Li 2 O in hole DDH PL-068-22.

“So far there have been no surprises with the drill intersections,” said Frontier’s VP Exploration, Garth Drever, in a release. “Our modelling beneath the central indicated resource appears solid and drilling to the west continues to intersect significant pegmatite zones.”

As with previous results released in July, some of the holes ended in pegmatite. As the current two-drill rig program is focused on the central portion of Spark at depth and preparing the upcoming prefeasibility study, Frontier plans to extend those holes at a later date.