Frontier Lithium’s Spark deposit now 30% bigger

Canada’s Frontier Lithium (TSX-V: FL) has once again updated mineral resource estimate for the Spark deposit, which is part of the company’s PAK lithium project located in Ontario, Canada.

The miner said the resource estimate update for the Spark deposit included 18.8 million tonnes averaging 1.52% of lithium oxide (Li2O) in the indicated category. This represents a 30% size increase from the 14.4 million tonnes reported in December.

In the inferred category, Frontier said the deposit holds 29.7 million tonnes averaging 1.34% Li2O. That’s a 64% increase in size in only two months.

Winner of the “2019 discovery of the year” award, the Spark is one of the two premium spodumene-bearing deposits on the PAK property. The smaller deposit also named PAK, is located 2.3 km to the southwest of Spark.

“Overall, this equates to a 27% increase in the size of the combined lithium pegmatites at the PAK Lithium Project,” the vice president of exploration, Garth Drever, said in the statement.

“The grade increase together with the previously released results further support the ensuing PFS,” he noted.

The PAK property is said to contain one of North America’s highest-grade lithium resources.