Froome mine life extended with discovery of new high-grade mineralization

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced the discovery of high-grade mineralization approximately 200 meters West of the Froome Mine, which is the current source of production at the Fox Complex. This discovery will extend mine life at Froome. The Fox Complex is located in the well-established Timmins gold mining camp in Northern Ontario.

For example, work teams discovered intercepts along the Froome West high-grade plunge that returned 36.0 g/t gold over 10.0 metres (including 160.0 g/t gold over 2.2 m) and 9.3 g/t gold over 7.8 metres.

Chief Geologist Rob Glover for the company said: “We are excited at the potential of what Froome West holds, in an area of our property that is relatively underexplored; our current mineralization model extends to a depth of 250 metres and remains open both at depth and to the West. The nearby Black Fox Mine historically produced nearly 1 million gold ounces, from mining that extended down to 800 metres below surface. With geology and mineralization styles comparable to those seen at Black Fox, which encountered mineralization as deep as 1,000 metres, the Froome West area has the potential to lead us to the discovery of a deposit of similar scale and significance.”

The mineralization at Froome West forms several sub-vertical, stacked mineralized lenses, allowing miners to extract resources with greater flexibility. These lenses concentrate high-grade gold within a vertically oriented trend, typically measuring 15 to 25 meters wide. Geologists continue to explore both westward and deeper, encouraged by the ongoing gold mineralization in these directions.

The mining team has already developed infrastructure on four levels at Froome West, connecting the existing workings of the producing Froome Mine and extending 200 meters toward the West zones. This new infrastructure provides access for testing and potential expansion of the Froome West mineralization.

With the discovery of high-grade mineralization, the company will extend mining operations at Froome and gain greater flexibility in mine planning for the Fox Complex. Company officials have previously indicated that Stock Mine, which is part of the Fox Complex mine plan, will begin commercial production in 2026.

