Fury Gold drilling at Éléonore South traces gold at depth

Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY; NYSE: FURY) has traced continuous gold below historical drill holes over 2.3 km of strike at the Éléonore South project in northern Quebec.

Highlight intercepts include 137.5 metres grading 0.44 gram gold per tonne and 18.7 metres of 0.97 gram gold in drill hole 24ES-161, and 115.5 metres of 0.5 gram gold from drill hole 24ES-162, and 28 metres of 0.47 gram gold from hole 24ES-160.

All seven diamond holes were completed as part of the 2,331.4-metre spring program, which targeted 100 to 150 metre down-dip extensions of existing holes. The work confirmed that the deposit within the Cheechoo tonalite remains open for priority follow-up exploration, CEO Tim Clark said in a news release Tuesday.

“As expected, we continued to find more Cheechoo-style gold mineralization and, through our drilling, gained more insight into the Cheechoo Tonalite,” he said about the project located 10 km south of Newmont’s (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) 270,000-oz.-gold-per-year Éléonore mine, hosts the 5 million oz.-plus Roberto gold deposit.

But before the summer program can get underway, the company must complete a biogeochemical sampling grid on an area it recently acquired from Newmont. Fury reported in March it has discovered a geochemical gold anomaly within the same sedimentary rock package that hosts the Éléonore mine.