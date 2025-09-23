Galway Metals reveals strong intercepts at Clarence Stream — 4.1 g/t over 16m

Galway Metals reported drill results for six diamond drill holes at the Southwest deposit in the company’s 100%-owned flagship Clarence Stream high-grade […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 23, 2025 At 7:38 pm
Clarence Stream project Credit: Galway Metals
Clarence Stream project Credit: Galway Metals

Galway Metals reported drill results for six diamond drill holes at the Southwest deposit in the company's 100%-owned flagship Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick.

Rob Hinchcliffe, president and CEO of Galway, commented, "The high-grade, shallow intercepts from recent drilling at the Southwest Deposit are significant as they demonstrate continuity of gold within our modeled pits and support the conversion of inferred to indicated resources. Importantly, intercepts outside of the existing pit shells highlight the opportunity to expand the deposit into a much larger resource. With results pending from 42 holes at the North and Southwest deposits and three rigs actively turning, we anticipate steady news flow in the coming months as we continue to grow Clarence Stream's resource base."

Drill hole CL-229 returned 4.1 g/t gold over 16.0 metres, including 41.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metres at a vertical depth of 26 metres from surface, and also recorded 0.7 g/t gold over 17.0 metres in Section 1. Drill hole CL-228 returned 1.8 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at a vertical depth of 16 metres from surface and additional intervals of 1.2 g/t gold over 9.0 metres and 0.7 g/t gold over 10.0 metres. Drill hole CL-225 returned 1.2 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, including intervals of 2.7 g/t gold over 3.0 metres and 3.3 g/t gold over 3.0 metres. Assays remain pending for 21 additional holes in the Southwest deposit and 21 holes in the North deposit.

The drill holes in this release were designed to expand and connect mineralization within the largest pit shell at the Southwest deposit. CL-225 intersected a wide envelope of mineralization just outside the existing pit, highlighting the potential to extend the resource further north.

Galway also acknowledged financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which will contribute up to $50,000 towards exploration drilling in 2025.

More information is posted on www.GalwayMetalsinc.com.

