Gekko’s InLine reactor installed at Barrick’s Hemlo gold mine

The Gekko Systems InLine leach reactor (ILR2000BA) is successfully installed at Barrick Gold’s Hemlo Mine in Ontario.

The Gekko ILR is a leading intensive cyanidation system. The horizontal rolling drum design provides high level efficiency, providing a free gold recovery rate of 98%. The unit provides oxidant flexibility for the best possible gold and silver recoveries. And the reaction kinetics are fast for a diverse range of gold and silver concentrates. The equipment has a low operating cost.

The ILR is available as a completely automated batch model for processing small volume gravity gold concentrates from batch separators; and, as a continuous model for treating high throughput gold and complex sulphide concentrates from an InLine pressure jig and flotation circuits.

Gekko can retrofit the ILR to any grinding circuit. The modular, small footprint design requires minimal space for integration. The ILR’s chemical handling is automated and important leach parameters are electronically controlled, making operations faster and safer. Tailings generated are smaller and can be coupled with the detoxification of cyanide, which protects the environment.

Watch a one-minute video of an InLine leach reactor installation at www.GekkoS.com.