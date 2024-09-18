Geologica acquires Lincoln property, expanding presence in Atlin mining region

Geologica Resource (CSE: GRCM) has acquired the Lincoln property in British Columbia's Atlin mining region, marking an expansion in an area with growing exploration activity.

The Lincoln property, situated between Gladys Lake and Surprise Lake, exhibits similar geological features to the nearby Otter Creek claims. Otter Creek has become a focal point due to recent discoveries of lode gold deposits, which have drawn significant attention and exploration. The geological similarities between Lincoln and Otter Creek, including quartz veins in phyllite bedrock, suggest that Lincoln could host comparable mineralization.

The Atlin mining region is seeing increased interest from various companies. Aben Resources is progressing with its Forrest Kerr project in the vicinity, which has reported promising exploration results. Seabridge Gold is also active in the area with its KSM project, further highlighting the region's potential for significant gold deposits. These ongoing efforts by other companies reinforce the area's reputation as a key exploration target.

Geologica’s acquisition involves a $105,000 payment over five years, issuance of 1 million shares and a $213,500 exploration commitment. The company will conduct the exploration through the vendor's company or an approved contractor. The vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty, with Geologica holding the option to purchase 1% of this royalty for $1 million.

