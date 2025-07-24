GeologicAI secures $44M to advance AI-driven mineral discovery

Major mining companies back Canadian firm's global expansion

GeologicAI, a Canadian company specializing in artificial intelligence-powered mineral exploration, has raised $44 million in a Series B funding round. This investment will help the company accelerate its efforts to revolutionize the discovery and development of critical minerals around the world.

Blue Earth Capital led the round, while mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto joined as significant participants alongside continued support from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and other existing investors.

GeologicAI says demand for critical minerals needed for energy, computing, and AI is rising sharply and creating new pressures on supply chains. The company states that its technology enables mining industry leaders to make fast, confident, and informed decisions to address these challenges.

The GeologicAI platform combines advanced sensors, proprietary AI, and geoscience expertise to scan drill core on-site. The platform then analyzes, interprets, and visualizes the enhanced data in real time, which, according to the company, sets a new standard in high-resolution data and decision-making.

With the new capital, GeologicAI will expand operations to more mining jurisdictions across five continents, further develop its AI tools and hardware, and deliver enhanced value to its strategic partners.

Kayode Akinola, head of private equity at Blue Earth Capital, commented, “A significant increase in the supply of critical minerals is essential for the energy transition and specifically electrification, and we believe GeologicAI is at the forefront of providing solutions to improve the recovery process while reducing the environmental footprint.”

BHP and Rio Tinto, who are joining as both investors and customers, underscored the sector’s urgent need for innovation. Laurel Buckner, Vice President, Ventures at BHP, said, “GeologicAI is addressing one of the mining’s sector’s most pressing challenges. Their game-changing technology is disrupting traditional, time – and cost – intensive workflows with AI-powered analytics and modelling solutions. This technology has the power to reshape how we discover, evaluate and source ore bodies.”

Pekka Santasalo, head of growth and ventures at Rio Tinto, added, “Their high-resolution approach and real-time data capabilities have the potential to transform how we think about project development timelines and risk.”

GeologicAI CEO Grant Sanden expressed pride in the company’s progress and support from industry leaders. “We are proud of the impact we have already had with our clients from exploration to production mining and we are honored by the support of such visionary investors and industry leaders as we continue to accelerate our mission and scale globally,” Sanden said.

The global supply of critical minerals, including lithium, copper, and rare earth elements, remains highly concentrated, raising geopolitical and supply chain risks. GeologicAI and its investors argue that next-generation technology is essential to mitigate these vulnerabilities.

Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures remarked, “GeologicAI’s AI-driven process is accelerating the discovery and development of new deposits, strengthening the mineral pipeline that’s essential for electrification.”

GeologicAI says its mission is to build a more resilient and intelligent mineral future, blending deep technology, clean energy objectives, and industrial expertise to help solve one of the defining challenges of the era.

More information is posted on www.GeologicAi.com.