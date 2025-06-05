Geomega provides update on rare earth magnet recycling demo plant

Geomega Resources (TSX.V: GMA) announced significant progress in constructing the rare earth magnet recycling plant in Saint-Hubert, Quebec.

Since the last update in October 2024, the company has achieved notable advancements in procurement, equipment installation, and electrical work. The team has completed procurement of the long-lead items, and most equipment has already been delivered. The main reactors are undergoing final modifications and inspections, and the team expects their shipment in June. The kiln and packaging station were shipped at the end of May, and the company plans to finalize conveyor designs with vendors and place an order in June.

Geomega's engineering team actively works on plant instrumentation and valves, aiming to complete orders in the coming months. An external contractor collaborates with the team to develop the control and automation system for integration into the plant. In parallel, the team prepares startup and commissioning procedures. Toward the end of summer, when all equipment is received, piping design, construction, and installation will begin.

The team has assembled and positioned all received process equipment, leveling and anchoring it in place. Electrical crews continue installing cables, while Hydro Quebec has already completed the electrical inlet for increased power supply. Hydro Quebec crews will soon power the new supply line, pending their availability. The utility units are fully delivered, with installation scheduled in the coming months. Repairs and modifications on the chiller unit are set to occur during the same period.

Geomega has submitted the environmental permitting request, and authorities are currently reviewing the file. Based on the schedule for equipment arrivals and remaining tasks, the team anticipates completing plant construction by the end of 2025. Test work will begin on various plant sections following approval from environmental permitting authorities.

Kiril Mugerman, president and CEO of Geomega, said: “It’s been another exciting six months for the rare earths recycling demonstration plant. Seeing it finally coming together after countless hours of engineering work is very rewarding for the entire team. As the remaining major items arrive and installation advances over the coming months, the engineering and the operations teams are gearing up for the start up and commissioning phases and ultimately first production of recycled rare earth oxides in Quebec, Canada.”

More information is posted on www.Geomega.ca.