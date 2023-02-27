GeoMoby uses Bluetooth technology to revolutionize underground safety

Australia’s GeoMoby is attempting to change the mine safety game with its underground real-time location system. The system is based on Bluetooth Low Energy; a Bluetooth product intended to provide connectivity at considerably reduced power consumption and cost while maintaining a similar communication range.

A series of nodes placed through a mine’s various tunnels emit signals that not only allow miners to be in touch with equipment, but also help create a 3D image of the tunnel ways and keep rea- time location of staff underground.

The nodes are wireless and can be installed in a short amount of time without any overly invasive procedures that could potentially stop operation of the mine. Each node is prepped with 10 to 12 months of battery life.

“Many underground mines – in Western Australia and the world – still use employee monitoring systems that revolve around whiteboards and bits of cardboard,” said Chris Baudia, founder of GeoMoby.

“There are no excuses in 2023 – our technology can monitor workers at all times, making sure everyone returns home safely, every single day. It is a valuable, modern tool in the kitbag of any mine manager ensuring the health and safety of large teams working underground,” Baudia said.

To learn more visit www.GeoMoby.com.