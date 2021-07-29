GeoSLAM expands underground mapping solutions

Global geospatial mapping specialist GeoSLAM is expanding its list of underground mining solutions with the unveiling of its automated processing platform, GeoSLAM Connect.

The software platform provides users with the flexibility to process their data to their exact specifications through a series of interactive customizable script-based workflows. It is designed to be operated using the company’s existing ZEB family of scanners.

Underpinned by the software and backed by the company’s expertise in the mining sector, the new innovations include production progress mapping, convergence analysis and vertical mine shaft inspection monitoring – all of which will sit alongside the existing solutions already available and in use across the globe, including GeoSLAM Volumes for stockpile volumetric calculations.

Building on its well-established reputation within mining, the first of its new applications is GeoSLAM production progress mapping – which, when coupled with a ZEB scanner and its own internal co-ordinate system, allows operators the flexibility to make short term operational decisions on newly mined production areas in quick time in a mining-to-plan process.

Once the data from each scan has been automatically processed and georeferenced using GeoSLAM Connect, it can be uploaded to any compatible third party software. Operators will be able to overlap collected data and precisely visualise changes of an area over time to compare with project plans – giving mine owners the freedom to analyze, make real-time decisions and avoid production hold-ups.

Using GeoSLAM’s unique SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) algorithm to create clear 3D visualisations, mine operators will be able to quickly measure rock support – including detecting failure points, the velocity of change, potential slope and areas of displacement – all while remaining at a safe distance, and without the need to disrupt crews, due to the speed of capture.

GeoSLAM also offers a purpose-built shaft inspection cradle, built for collecting data during inspections and analyzing change. From above ground, it allows users to understand the erosion of a shaft wall, view blockages and identify hanging points for ore in hard-to-reach and dangerous vertical shafts.

