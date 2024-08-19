GFG drills 13.94 g/t gold over 7.1 metres at Aljo mine target near Timmins

GFG Resources (TSXV: GFG; OTCQB: GFGSF) hit high-grade gold in its first drill hole this year at its Aljo target at the Goldarm property 40 km east of Timmins, Ont. The 2024 Phase 1 program drilled 1,700 metres in five holes.

The best intersections to date from the Aljo hanging wall zone came from hole ALJ-24-012, which returned 13.94 g/t gold over 7.1 metres, including 15.92 g/t over 6 metres. This core also had significant visible gold and tellurides. Assay results from hole 012 below the 120-metre depth are pending, but these cores also featured visible gold below the historic mine workings.

The other four holes wee drilled as step-outs that intersected several well mineralized zones, for which assays are also pending.

GFG president and CEO Brian Skanderbeg said, “We are thrilled to have hit significant visible gold early on in our exploration program at the Aljo target. The strongest drill results we have seen to date not only demonstrate the potential for high-grade gold, but also highlight the growth opportunities at Aljo. The continuity of the gold system with mineralized stacked veins throughout the system is incredibly promising.”

During the second half of the year, the company plans to drill about 4,000 metres more at the Aljo target.

More information is posted on www.GFGResources.com.