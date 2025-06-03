GFG intersects significant near-surface gold mineralization at Pen project

GFG Resources (TSXV: GFG; OTCQB: GFGSF)reported results from its phase 1, 2025 greenfield drill program at the Pen gold project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt southwest of the Timmins Gold Camp of Ontario. The winter drill program focused on systematically testing the Muskego North Shear zone (Alpha and Foxtrot targets), the southern Muskego Shear zone (Charlie target), and interpreted extensions of the Destor-Porcupine Fault (Delta target), and from the Chabot Target.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG commented, “The results from our Phase 1 drilling at Pen are encouraging, particularly at the Alpha and Chabot targets, where we’ve intersected meaningful gold and base metal mineralization. This inaugural drill program at Muskego has confirmed the potential of the Muskego shear system, and we’re especially pleased to see mineralization aligning with key structural and lithological controls. With multiple new targets tested across the property, our generative work is delivering a strong pipeline for discovery. We’ve increased our exploration budget and meterage to support an aggressive second half of the year, with a focus at Aljo and further advancement of high-priority targets. Backed by a strong balance sheet, we are fully funded to continue executing on our exploration strategy and unlocking value across our portfolio.”

Drill hole PEN-25-100 intersected significant near-surface gold mineralization, yielding 3.90 g/t gold over 3.5 metres from 15 metres downhole, including 9.62 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, with nearly 0.1% copper. At a depth of 110 metres, the hole identified a second zone with 2.6 g/t gold over 1.3 metres, containing over 1% zinc and nearly 0.1% copper. These intervals reveal a previously unrecognized style of gold mineralization within sericite-altered felsic tuffs and porphyries, distinct from the typical iron-formation host.

Anders Carlson, vice president of exploration of GFG, commented, “Our first-ever diamond drill programs at the Muskego and Chabot targets confirm the strong discovery potential of the Pen gold project. These initial holes help us rewrite the geological model at Muskego, where we've intersected widespread altered felsic porphyry systems along major regional structures—information that has never been known due to the lack of historic exploration. With this new data in hand, we’re well-positioned to prioritize the most prospective targets and plan the next phase of exploration in one of the most underexplored and exciting areas of the Abitibi.”

GFG’s exploration program for the remainder of 2025 continues to expand, driven by a growing pipeline of regional targets and increasing geological confidence across brown and greenfield targets.

More information is posted on www.gfgresources.com.