Gladiator cuts 30 metres at 1.03% copper at Arctic Chief trend near Whitehorse

Gladiator Metals (TSXV: GLAD; OTCQB: GDTRF) has reported on its first drill program at the Arctic Chief Trend in the Whitehorse Copper Belt, having drilled six holes at the Arctic Chief prospect and seven holes at the Best Chance prospect in Yukon.

At Arctic Chief, hole ACG-005 returned 0.75% copper and 0.28 g/t gold over 52 metres, including 1.03% copper and 0.33 g/t gold. Hole ACG-002 returned 2.38% copper and 2.19 g/t gold over 2 metres.

At Best Chance, hole ACG-007 returned 0.65% copper, including 1.05% copper over 19 metres, and hole ACG-007D2 returned 0.37% copper over 52 metres.

"The discovery of previously unrecognized, broad withs of mineralization at two separate prospects highlights the lack of systematic exploration coverage across our 35-km long Whitehorse copper project. This early success indicates the potential of the district now that it is being targeted by a well funded, dedicated technical team for the first time since mine closure in the 1980s,” said CEO Jason Bontempo. “Our fully funded 2025 exploration program will include follow up drilling designed to target higher grade mineralized zones within the broader envelope of lower grade copper-skarn mineralization."

Historically, there was a high-grade copper mine in the area. It was operated by Hudbay Mining as an open pit from 1967 to 1971 and as an underground operation from 1972 to 1982. Ten million tonnes, grading about 1.5% copper, were mined.

Gladiator is focusing its attention on multiple near-surface, high-grade copper prospects. The company believes there is the potential to outline more than 100 million inferred resources in this under-explored region.

