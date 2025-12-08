Glencore and XPS join forces to enhance mineral processing tech

Glencore Technology and XPS have expanded their partnership to enhance Jameson Cell testwork services across North America. Glencore Technology provides mineral processing equipment and engineering services globally.

XPS, located in Falconbridge, Ontario, offers a range of mineral resource services including operations, consulting, projects, piloting, and laboratory work. Their advanced facilities provide integrated solutions to improve operational performance through both in-lab testing and on-site support.

XPS now serves as the logistical hub for Jameson Cell test rigs in North America, offering comprehensive access to Glencore Technology flotation testing. Their mineralogical expertise complements this capability.

"What makes XPS unique is our ability to deliver a full Jameson Cell testwork program right here in North America," said Jan Smit, vice president of XPS, stated. "From small lab-scale testing to full pilot-scale trials with the Z500 rig, we combine technical execution with mineralogical analysis to demonstrate real performance. Customers can directly compare the Jameson Cell to conventional flotation, supported by our team from setup through to commissioning."

This partnership allows customers to see the Jameson Cell's performance advantages in real-time.

The Jameson Cell's value stems from its accurate testwork and scale-up capabilities, crucial for optimal plant performance. The hydrodynamic conditions remain consistent across laboratory, pilot, and full-scale Jameson Cells, enabling direct and proven scale-up. This consistency reduces project risk when incorporating Jameson Cell technology into flowsheets.

The collaboration between Glencore Technology and XPS simplifies the process for North American operations to test, validate, and implement Jameson Cell technology with confidence.

More information is posted at www.GlencoreTechnology.com