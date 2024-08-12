Gold Fields buys Osisko in $1.6 billion cash deal

South Africa’s Gold Fields (JSE, NYSE: GFI) is buying Canada’s Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) in a deal valued at C$2.16 billion ($1.6 billion) as record-breaking prices for the precious metal fuels mergers, acquisitions and expansions.

The takeover, which grants the Johannesburg-based gold miner full ownership of the Windfall project in Canada, is its latest move to diversify beyond the home country. These efforts include an unsuccessful attempt to acquire another Canadian gold miner, Yamana Gold, two years ago.

Gold Fields will pay C$4.90 per share, a 55% premium to Osisko's Aug. 9 trading price, it said in a statement. The deal will help the South African producer expand its presence in the Americas region, where it already has mines in Chile and Peru.

The deal makes Gold Fields the sole owner of the Windfall project in Quebec, which it has been developing in a 50/50 joint venture with Osisko.

“Over the past two years, beginning with our initial due diligence in 2022 and throughout our joint ownership of the project since May 2023, we have developed a strong understanding of Windfall and its potential, and view it as the next long-life cornerstone asset in our portfolio,” chief executive Mike Fraser said in the statement.

Gold Fields plans to bring the Windfall mine into production by the end of 2026 or early 2027, eventually ramping up to approximately 300,000 ounces annually. The project, along with the recently commissioned Salares Norte project in Chile, is central to the company’s growth strategy as it looks to replace output from aging assets in Ghana and Peru.”

Osisko's board has given unanimous approval to the deal, calling shareholders to support it. Chairman and CEO John Burzynski said the transaction represented an early payout for Osisko investors and also reflected Windfall’s potential.

“In the span of nine years, we’ve transformed Windfall into one of the largest and highest-grade gold development projects globally, and this transaction is a testament to the extraordinary entrepreneurial effort of the Osisko Mining team,” Burzynski said in a separate statement.

Gold Fields anticipates completing the acquisition in the last quarter of the year, with funding sourced from both new and existing debt facilities, as well as cash reserves.

Founded in 1887 by Cecil John Rhodes, Gold Fields has reshaped itself along the years. It sold all but one of its South African assets a decade ago, refocusing in newer, more profitable deposits in Ghana, Australia, and the Americas.

Earlier this month, the company said it expected a 20% fall in overall production in the first half of the year due at its mines, as well as the delayed ramp-up of the Salares Norte mine in Chile.

The miner had already revised its gold output for the 2024 calendar year in June. It said at the time it expected to churn out between 2.2 million ounces to 2.3 million ounces, down from the original range of 2.33 million ounces to 2.43 million ounces.

Gold Fields shares were down 3.72% by mid-afternoon in Johannesburg, at their lowest since July 8. That leaves the company with a market capitalization of almost ZAR$250 billion ($13.7bn).