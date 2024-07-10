Goldshore advancing Moss gold on PEA and permitting

Goldshore Resources (TSX: GSHR; OTCQB: GSHRF) is advancing work at its Moss gold project northwestern Ontario. The property has year-round access and a 43-101 resource estimate prepared earlier this year.

To conduct the preliminary economic assessment, Goldshore has engaged G-Mining Services. This will be the first time a PEA has been conducted at Moss. All project economics will be examined, such as cash flows, net present value, internal rate of return, and payback period.

G-Mining was founded in 2006 by Louis Gignac, who was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2016.

The PEA will outline a phased approach to production with priority given to returns and capital cost control. The study will also outline a work program to further advance work toward the preliminary feasibility study.

To guide it through the permitting and engagement process, Goldshore has engaged one-eighty Consulting Group. The group is charged with creating a comprehensive regulatory strategy aimed a creating a streamlined path to construction and commercial production. one-eighty will work with CSL Environmental and Geotechnical and the company’s community relations team as they create as they build a roadmap to minimize regulatory risks and build community support to allow the Moss project to navigate the environmental assessment process.

“We believe the PEA will demonstrate the deep value proposition of the project and, with the development of a strategic permitting plan,” said Goldshore CEO Michael Henrichsen, “the company will have a clear path forward."

The Moss project has both open pit and underground resources. The open pit portion includes 31.3 million indicated tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold and containing approximately 1.2 million oz. There is also an open pit inferred portion of 136.8 million tonnes at 1.04 g/t gold and containing about 4.6 million oz.

The underground resource is all inferred at 3.2 million tonnes grading 1.09 g/t gold and containing 355,000 oz.

The Moss deposit remains open at depth, along strike, and through parallel structures, says the company.

More information is posted on www.GoldshoreResources.com.