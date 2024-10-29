Goldshore closes flow-through shares offer worth $13.9M

Goldshore Resources (TSXV: GSHR; OTCQB: GSHRF) has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $13.9 million. The total includes the partial exercise of the over-allotment granted to the agents.

The brokered offering consisted of approximately 15.8 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.475 each and about 12.2 million charity flow-through shares at a price of $0.53 each.

In connection with the brokered offering, the agents received a cash commission of $813,220 and were granted 1.6 million non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant allows the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.475 each for a period of 24 months following the closing of the brokered offering.

Goldshore is in the advanced exploration stage at its 100%-owned Moss gold project in northwestern Ontario. A preliminary economic assessment is due in the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to outline a phased approach to production.

The Moss project has both open pit and underground resources. The open pit portion includes 31.3 million indicated tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold and containing approximately 1.2 million oz. There is also an open pit inferred portion of 136.8 million tonnes at 1.04 g/t gold and containing about 4.6 million oz.

The underground resource is all inferred at 3.2 million tonnes grading 1.09 g/t gold and containing 355,000 oz.

More information is posted on www.GoldshoreResources.com.