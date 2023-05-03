Goldshore ups gold recoveries to 93% for Moss and 98% for East Coldstream

Goldshore Resources (TSXV:GSHR; OTCQB:GSHRF) has announced preliminary results from its preliminary economic assessment metallurgical test work at the Moss gold project in northwest Ontario. […]
By Moosa Imran May 3, 2023 At 3:23 pm
Moss Lake drill cores. Goldshore photo

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Goldshore Resources (TSXV:GSHR; OTCQB:GSHRF) has announced preliminary results from its preliminary economic assessment metallurgical test work at the Moss gold project in northwest Ontario. The results were produced from the recent metallurgical testing program completed by Base Metallurgical Laboratories in Kamloops, B.C. 

Test work shows significantly increased gold recoveries from a flotation-regrind-leach process averaging 93% recovery at Moss and 98% recovery at East Coldstream. These results represent an 8% to 13% increase in gold recoveries from previously conducted standard leach test work. Coarse bottle roll leach test results returned gold recoveries between 53% and 64%, which encouraged investigation of heap leaching for low-grade mineralization. 

The program evaluated 18 composite samples representing the two gold deposits. Each composite consisted of multiple samples collected from diamond drill core and coarse rejects. Primary composites were selected for the main zones (three samples), and one sample each for the SW zone and East Coldstream deposits to reflect grade, spatial and lithological distributions. 

"This detailed testing being undertaken will enhance the economics of our new mineral resource estimate due out in the near future; and the new preliminary economic assessment due to commence immediately thereafter. As well, these results also appear to provide early support for heap leaching the low-grade material, which positively changes the dynamics of an economic analysis," said Goldshore president and CEO, Brett Richards.  

Goldshore is a junior gold development company and owns 100% of the Moss gold project located in Ontario. According to a 2022 resource estimate, Moss Lake inferred resource includes 121.7 million tonnes at 1.1 g/t gold, containing 4.17 million oz gold. 

To learn more, visit www.GoldshoreResources.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 03 2023 - May 04 2023
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2023
May 29 2023 - May 30 2023
BATTERY MINERALS & SUPPLY CHAIN 2023
Jun 06 2023 - Jun 08 2023
Canadian Mining Expo
Jun 12 2023 - Jun 12 2023
International Summit on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials

Related Posts