Goldstorm discovers high-grade zone at Electrum in heart of BC’s Golden Triangle

Goldstorm Metals (TSXV: GSTM) has discovered a high-grade zone at its Electrum property. The discovery was part of the company’s 2024 diamond drill exploration program on its electrum-gold-silver property within the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Goldstorm Metals is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world.

The exploration program at Electrum totaled 2,233 meters in seven drill holes that tested epithermal veins hosting precious and base-metal mineralization. Here are the significant findings from the drilling program:

● Drilling 1,766 g/t silver over 0.45 meters (Hole EL-24-16) and 7.78 g/t gold over 1.50 meters (Hole EL-24-15).

The findings are part of Goldstorm’s second completed drilling program at its Electrum property. The company completed phase I drilling at the Dome target and then continued with phase II drilling on the newly discovered LP zone where it identified visible native gold at surface. The objective of the Dome drill targeting was to expand known stockwork mineralization that occurs throughout a topographically distinct dome-shaped knob. During the initial 2023 drill campaign, the company discovered significant gold and silver mineralization related to quartz stockwork that may be related to intrusive activity.

Goldstorm has two flagship projects: Crown and Electrum. Combined, they cover an area totalling approximately 16,469 ha over six concessions, of which five are contiguous. The Crown project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold’s KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Gold’s Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum is situated directly between Newmont’s Brucejack gold mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier gold mine, 20 km to the south.