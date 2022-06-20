Goliath drills broad intercepts of Au-Ag mineralization at Golddigger property in B.C.

Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT; OTC: GOTRF) has reported initial observations from its successful inaugural hole of the 2022 diamond drill campaign on the high-grade Surebet discovery, part of its wholly controlled Golddigger gold-silver project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

The 2022 drilling is designed to expand the extent of known mineralization from the 2021 program, where all 24 holes intercepted significant mineralization over 1 km of strike and 1.1 km of downdip extension on the Surebet discovery. Focus will be on expanding the known parameters of the discovery, with 24,000 metres of drilling planned in 84 holes from 24 pad locations using four drill rigs.

The first hole of 2022 (GD-22-25) was collared from Pad J, the most easterly pad in the New Extension target, located 1.5 km southeast of the outcropping Surebet system. This has intersected five broad intervals of disseminated and vein-breccia hosted sulphide mineralization near surface up to 95.5 metres containing pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in Hazelton volcanics. Assays are pending and will be released once received, compiled and interpreted.

“We are off to an exciting 2022 drill season. Initial results from the inaugural hole with multiple broad intercepts of mineralization have far exceeded our expectations. Mineralization confirmed in the inaugural hole at the New Extension target strongly indicates the presence of a large mineralizing system at depth on the Golddigger property," stated Roger Rosmus, founder and CEO of Goliath.

Further drilling will be conducted to test the Surebet system at depth over an extensive area reaching as far as Lake Pad to the west and New Gold to the north, focused on delineating a mineralized area of 2.1 km east-west by 2.5 km north-south.

Several drill locations are planned up to 600 metres west of Real Deal to target the Surebet system at depth, based on the projected model generated from the 2021 drill results and 2020 channel sample results.

A series of drill holes are also planned for the New Gold zone located 1 km north of Surebet. Similarly to the New Extension target, this zone contains surface gold mineralization over 400 metres that remains open with about 30 metres of gold-bearing breccia also observed in outcrop.

Multiple surface channel, chip and grab samples collected from the Real Deal and Cloud 9 secondary structures, which are believed to be associated with the Surebet zone, returned significant gold and silver values, further confirming the presence of a large gold-silver rich mineralizing system at depth.

A recent study on mineralized specimens from the Surebet zone found that the system could be formed at significant depth, possibly over 5 to 6 km, below paleosurface.

