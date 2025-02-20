Goliath reports high grade gold intercepts and new stacked veins at Surebet

Goliath Resources (TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF) reported exceptional high-grade gold intercepts of up to 10.91 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (10.53 g/t gold and 22.83 g/t silver) over 10.00 metres, including 15.51 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (14.99 g/t gold and 31.10 g/t silver) over 7.00 metres from multiple mineralized veins that remain open at Surebet on its Golddigger property in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia.

Drill teams have compiled and modelled assays for six new drill holes from the successful 2024 drill program intersected excellent gold grades. Company staff reported clearly minable widths and grades. The company reported that assay compilation, interpretation and modeling are underway for an additional seventy-seven holes.

Roger Rosmus, founder and CEO of Goliath Resources, stated:“Words of wisdom from a brilliant geologist is that all exploration targets start out with big geophysical anomalies or geochemical anomalies that get smaller the more you drill them, whereas mines are different, in that they get better the more you drill them and have pleasant surprises along the way. Evidence that Surebet is progressing in the latter scenario can be seen in the drilling from the 2023 and 2024 drilling seasons. In 2023, we saw visible gold in 32% of the drill holes, while in 2024 that dramatically increased to 92% of the drill holes and had abundant visible gold and coarse-grained visible gold.”

Rosmus added that the gold discovery is getting more robust as the drill teams follow the gold mineralization down the mountain, and equally as impressive is that the Bonanza high-grade gold zone is only two hundred metres above the valley floor where it comes right to the surface. He commented that “one of the pleasant surprises this year was that while drilling for expansion of known stacked veins, we found new veins in the same drill hole which greatly reduces the cost of discovery.” The Golddigger property covers an area of 91,518 ha in the geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within three km of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle. Goliath Resources shares last traded at C$2.54. Market capitalization stood at C$347.570M. More information is posted on www.GoliathResourcesLtd.com.